|
|
Loren Charles Hetzer
- - Dad was born and grew up in the suburbs of Millwaukee, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Nebraska and went oversees to places like Spain. After the service he moved to California for college. Later he moved to the Reno area, where his Aunt and Uncle the Slatterys, lived at Painted Rock. He met Nancy Smeltzer and they married in 1974. Loren worked for Viking Metallurgical and their first son Danny was born in 1975. Then a second son Kenny in 1981. On Christmas Day of 1982 their third son Steven. He then began his career with Sierra Pacific Power Company as a machinist/ mechanic at Tracy Clark Power Plant. Loren and Nancy divorced and he later married Lyn Schratz about 1991. They enjoyed diving as a hobby but divorced in 2005. After 25 years working at the plant, Dad retired in 2007. He then married Laura Murdock and they were together untill the day of his passing.
Dad liked all things to do with the ocean and was an accomplished scuba diver. He hunted for big game and birds. Enjoyed cars, Harley motorcycles and traveling. He could be funny at times, while trying his best to be serious!
The interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery near Fernley, Nevada
He will be missed!
May God Rest his soul
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019