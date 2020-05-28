Loren Raymond Becker



Loren, a man always in search of the prefect green, left this earth to make his tee time in heaven on May 13th, 2020. Loren was born in Guttenberg, Iowa on December 24th, 1928. Loren was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Marie Becker, his bride of 54 years, Leora A. Becker, and his son Gary L. Becker. Loren is survived by his brother Carl Becker (Margie), Illinois, daughter Suzanne Becker (Robin Seaton), Nevada, Grandchildren; Lea Gourley (Joe), Kristen Wilbur (Nick), of California, Cheryl Guinan, Nevada, Jacob Becker, California, and a great granddaughter Addison Guinan, Nevada, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Loren enlisted in the Army and served his country from 1947 to the end of his US Army career as Master Sergeant in 1967. His military career took him to Germany as well as Korea. Following his retirement from the Army, Loren worked as a teacher for Reno High School ROTC and before his second retirement, he was overseeing the ROTC program of Washoe County School District. Loren was also a 41-year member of Reno Lodge No. 13 F. & A.M. of Nevada. Though not active in later years of his life, Loren continued to be an example of Masonry by supporting charities and showing brotherly love and friendship. He was devoted to his friends, hardly ever missing morning coffee with his closest ones. He was always a familiar face, be it to the bell hop at the Hale Koa, the wait staff at David's of Red Hawk or the Vista Bar & Grille.



Loren found retirement gave him the time he needed to enjoy his true passions golf and collecting stamps. Loren loved the game of golf and traveling to play at some of the best golf courses from Myrtle Beach to Oahu, Hawaii. He even skillfully sank a few hole-in-ones that he was most proud of. An avid stamp collector, Loren enjoyed spending time pursuing stamp shows or meticulously attending to is massive stamp collection. He also enjoyed traveling with his granddaughters or golfing with his grandson. Loren never turned down an opportunity challenging his grandchildren to a competitive and fierce game of Gin Rummy. A man set in his ways and one who enjoyed the simpler pleasures in life; like a good whisky, a chocolate malt or an opportunity to make a pretty lady smile. He was our dad, brother, grandpa and friend. While his family was blessed to have him for 91 years he will be missed greatly.



His interment is at Masonic Memorial Gardens, Reno, Nevada. When time allows for friends and family to gather, a celebration of his life will be held to properly toast Loren with a glass whiskey.









