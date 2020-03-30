Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Birdhat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat Obituary
Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat

Reno - Reno native Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat, 68, died Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at Renown Hospital with her loving husband and son by her side.

Loretta was born on August 12th, 1952 to Stuart Tom and Jeanette Mitchell Tom.

She was a professional seamstress making dresses and ribbon shirts. She made pendleton purses and coats along with the native art of beadwork. Loretta was also well known for her Native American dolls. Her dolls were created in remembrance of her grandmother's dresses. Her intricate work made her dolls prominent with beaded detail and tanned moccasins. No two dolls were alike.

Loretta was married to Freddie Birdhat on April, 17th, 1979 whom she had one son with, Phillip Birdhat. Loretta's family consisted of three sisters, Sandy Eagle, Tammy Eagle, Rebecca Eagle, and one brother, Robert Eagle. She also had many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at Ross Burke & Knobel. Due to the current mandates, this will be a closed service for immediate family only.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -