Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat
Reno - Reno native Loretta Faye Tom Birdhat, 68, died Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at Renown Hospital with her loving husband and son by her side.
Loretta was born on August 12th, 1952 to Stuart Tom and Jeanette Mitchell Tom.
She was a professional seamstress making dresses and ribbon shirts. She made pendleton purses and coats along with the native art of beadwork. Loretta was also well known for her Native American dolls. Her dolls were created in remembrance of her grandmother's dresses. Her intricate work made her dolls prominent with beaded detail and tanned moccasins. No two dolls were alike.
Loretta was married to Freddie Birdhat on April, 17th, 1979 whom she had one son with, Phillip Birdhat. Loretta's family consisted of three sisters, Sandy Eagle, Tammy Eagle, Rebecca Eagle, and one brother, Robert Eagle. She also had many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at Ross Burke & Knobel. Due to the current mandates, this will be a closed service for immediate family only.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020