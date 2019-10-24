|
Lori Ann Koehler
Sparks - Mrs. Lori Ann Koehler, wife of Robert ("Bob") P. Koehler, and daughter of Lt. Col. Billy J. Wingfield, (USAF Ret.) and Grace P. Wingfield was born May 12, 1963 Reno, NV. She graduated from Klein High School in Spring, TX and Southwestern University in Georgetown Texas with a B.S. degree in education.
Lori and Bob met in Texas and married in 1991. They both were proud of their wonderful boys, Daniel and Casey. Lori found her calling as a special education teacher and spent many years as a teacher in Texas for students with special needs doing what she loved. She retired from teaching to attend to the needs of her family. Bob and Lori returned to Sparks in the early 1990's where she continued her love of volunteerism by actively working with many service organizations. Her outstanding volunteer activities were eventually recognized by the Reno Gazette newspaper when they named her the "Volunteer of the Year" and wrote an article about her efforts and contributions to her community. While this was a proud moment for her, Lori was most proud of watching her sons Casey Koehler and Daniel Koehler grow up into fine, young men.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Casey Koehler and Daniel Koehler, and a host of devoted family: brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The memorial service for Lori will be held at Walton's Ross, Burke, and Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, on Monday October 28th from 5 pm to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Sierra Kids Foundation (providing financial assistance to families that live with autism) and Infinity Hospice Reno (A non-profit hospice organization in Reno), and the National Foundation For Cancer Research.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019