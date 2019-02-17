Loriene "Renee" Gonzales



Sparks - Loriene 'Renee' Gonzales was called home by the Lord on February 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Renee was born Loriene M. Fitzjerrell in Treece Kansas on January 30, 1924. She moved west at the age of 17; living in Nelson Nevada before moving to Pitcher Oklahoma and graduating from Pitcher High School. She then moved to Oakland California and lived in Sparks since 1945.



Renee taught Catechism at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 28 years. She enjoyed her pet cats and dogs, family camping trips and telling jokes and stories both around the campfire and whenever friends and family were together.



Preceding her to the arms of God was her husband, John C, and brothers: Franklin Delano, Dennis Lee, Robert, Frank Roy, Virgil, Hoover, sister Olga, parents Frank & Grace (Carpenter) Fitzjerrell. Her surviving family includes: sister Betty Jean Richards (Baxter Springs Kansas) sons Mark (Connie) (Gardnerville), John G M (Barbara) (Sparks), Granddaughters Kimberly (Jason) Smith (Windsor California) & Jodi (Jared) Qualls (Gardnerville), Great Grand Children Shayne, Carlie, Keeley, & Brayden; many nieces and nephews & numerous grand and great grand nephews and nieces.



A Mass of Christian Faith will be held in her honor on Thursday, February 21,11:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church at McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way in Sparks followed by final blessing at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic cemetery McCarran Blvd at North Virginia (At McCarran) in Reno. Arrangements entrusted to Walton's - Sparks Funeral Home, 1745 Sullivan Lane.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Catholic Services Appeal for TV Masses in care of Immaculate Conception Church, 2900 North McCarran Boulevard, Sparks NV, 89431.