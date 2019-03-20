|
Lorieta (Brown) Cowan
Reno - May 18, 1936 - March 8, 2019
Lorieta (Brown) Cowan passed away peacefully with her son by her side on March 8, 2019 at the Cessabella Residential Suite group home. She was born May 18, 1936 in Fort Bidwell, California, to Arthur (Ossie) Brown and Mae (Taham) Brown who preceded her in death. Lorieta was a member of the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe and in her youth was raised on the Summit Lake Reservation, Nevada and Cedarville Rancheria, California before she was sent to boarding school. She attended Carson Indian Boarding School, Stewart, Nevada from an early age and was featured as a second grader in the 1946 Desert Braves Yearbook, when she was 10 years old. She graduated high school from Carson Indian School in the class of 1955. Lorieta married Reed Cowan in 1956 and shared 50 years of marriage until her husband passed away in 2007 from cancer. Lorieta and Reed had three sons, William Cowan, and two who preceded her in death: Jeffrey Cowan in 1993; and Thomas Cowan in 1997. Additionally, a daughter-in-law, Francis (Darling) Cowan, who was married to Jeffrey passed away in 2006.
Lorieta is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William and Kimberly Cowan of Reno; a grandson, granddaughter, and great- grandson, Sean, Kylie, and Bane Skellington of Woodway, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Lorieta had 10 brothers and sisters who preceded her in death: Russell (Rusty) Brown; Alfreda Brock; Manuel Brown; Osmus Brown; Josephine McLeod; Edith Barlese; Burke Brown; Edsel Brown; Jim Brown; and Arthur Brown, Jr.
Lorieta was a caring individual who always put the needs of others before herself. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and "auntie", and was an inspiration to many who knew her kindness, and friendly, positive outlook. She advocated for the well-being of American Indians and served several terms on the Summit Lake Paiute Council. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed visiting relatives and traveling, before diabetes affected her health and independence.
The family of Lorieta greatly appreciates all the support and prayers received during this time. Lorieta benefited from the loving friendship and care of Cessabella Residential Suite group home and community services of the Reno Sparks Indian Colony including the Tribal Health Center, the Senior Citizens program, and the Colony Christian Fellowship Church. A Celebration of Life for Lorieta will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Reno Sparks Indian Colony gymnasium, 34 Reservation Road, Reno. The service will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey and Thomas Cowan Memorial Summit Lake Foundation, 1655 Meadowvale Way, Sparks, NV 89521 or by requesting instructions via email from: [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019