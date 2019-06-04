|
Lorraine Tippin
Our sweet mom, Lorraine, beloved by all who knew her, passed peacefully at home April 28th surrounded by her five children. She was born and raised by her mom and loving extended family in Michigan, studied nursing and met the love of her life, Don Tippin, an Air Force navigator when she was an Air Force nurse in Japan. They married in Michigan and then traveled to their new home in Hawthorne, NV where they grew a family of five kids. Our mom loved the arts, especially music, played piano and organ and sang as a way of life. She directed her church choir for years and brought our small community together in song. She was small in stature though was a towering presence. A few weeks before she died Lorraine broke in to song when reminded of all the singing she had done in church. Her voice at 90 years of age was still stunningly beautiful. She will be forever missed. We are all better people for her shared love and integrity and will aspire to be the strong, loving person she was and always will be in our hearts.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Mary Tippin and her daughter India, son Joe Tippin, daughter Donna Tippin (Jeff) and daughters Emily (Mike) and their sons Mikey and Garrett and Amy (Kaley) and their daughters Ariana and Tobyn, son John Tippin and his son Sean and daughter Cate Francis (Perry) and their children Mallory and Michael.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your favorite music organization in her memory.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 4, 2019