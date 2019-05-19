Louis David Smith



Reno - Louis David Smith passed away May 4, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 94. He was born on April 21, 1925 in Carlisle, AR to Clyde and Effie Smith. He then moved to Parachute, CO when he was 10 years old and was raised on Battlement Mesa.



Lou served in the United States Navy in WWII. He married Marian Lucille Boothe January 29, 1947. On July 21, 1947 they welcomed their first daughter, Ruth (deceased) and on July 18, 1948 they welcomed a second daughter, Marilyn.



In 1959 Lou and Marian moved to McDermitt, NV. They owned and operated the White Horse Inn and Bar until 1965 and moved to Reno in 1966.



Lou worked for the local 169 laborers union from 1966-1983. He was also a lifetime member of the local laborers 169 union and a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge. Lou loved motorcycles, hunting, fishing and on Sundays having breakfast with Marion and trying his luck at the CalNeva. Lou was proceeded in death by his parents, Clyde and Effie, his brother, Eldean and his oldest daughter, Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Marian, his daughter, Marilyn (Frank) Davis, Grandchildren, Tisha (Terry) Haufler, Brain (Jenny) Ward, Chris (Tami) Ward, and Tara (Andy) Butts, and 9 great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by us all.



If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 19 to May 22, 2019