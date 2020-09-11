Louis Seachris



Reno - 1933-2020



Louis Leroy Seachris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after succumbing to pneumonia at Renown Medical Center. Louis was 87 years young born August 2, 1933 in Wynoka, Oklahoma to Floyd and Pearl Seachris and was a Reno resident for more than 61 years. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and worked for Western Electric/AT&T from 1955 until he retired in 1984. Louis met his wife, Emma, of 62 years in Loyalton, CA. During his retirement, Louis worked as a Range Master at the Regional Shooting Facility.



Louis adored his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with his whole heart. His greatest past times were hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching and visiting with his family and friends. His fondest memories are of his time hunting with his son, son-in-law, and grandchildren at Elk Camp, watching his grand and great-grand children playing in his yard, and time with his wife. He is incredibly loved and adored by his entire family. His legacy is wide and leaves an imprint of immense guiding light.



He is predeceased by his parents, son Floyd Seachris, and brother Donnie Seachris. He is survived by his wife Emma, brother Loren Seachris, sister Louise Ferguson, daughter Jeannine Bell, son Louis Seachris, daughter Jennifer Kimball, grandchildren Ronnie Bell, Jamie Bell, Jason Bell, Branden Baltierra, Kraig Kimball, Tarah Hack, Caitlin Devine, Kathryn Baltierra, and Sabrina Brum, and great-grandchildren Jada Baros, Madison Kimball, Payslee Bell, Kooper Kimball, Emma Bell, Nyla Devine, and Laycee Bell.



Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Louis' life will be held at a later date.









