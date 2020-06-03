Louis Theodore Mastos



Louis T. Mastos passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 7, 1921. He attended Louisiana Tech and Tulane University and served in the US Navy during WWII from 1942-1945. On May 18, 1947, he married Eva Bedolli in Los Angeles, CA, had two children, and in 1956 the family moved to Reno. They had been married 71 years when Eva passed away in 2018.



Louis served as the NV Commissioner of Insurance from 1965-1971. In 1971 Louis T. Mastos & Associates Incorporated was founded in Reno and eventually had offices in Reno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Santa Rosa. He was President of AAMCA from 1985 to 1986, member of the Prospectors Club, Reno Masonic, and Emeritus member of Board of Directors of the Insurance Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing in Alaska, and playing golf.



Nearly everyone connected to the insurance business industry in Nevada knew of Louis T. Mastos. Many knew him personally. He was an icon in the insurance business for nearly 60 years.



Survivors include his daughter Deanne Smith, son Craig Mastos, granddaughter Amy Weyhenmeyer (Tyler), and grandson Luke Smith (Katie). He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mastos. A private cremation and interment was held at The Masonic Gardens Mausoleum.









