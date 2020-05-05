|
|
Louis William McHardy
Louis William McHardy passed away on May 1st, 2020, at Flannery Oaks Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Louis was born in Baton Rouge on October 31, 1930 to Colin and Julia McHardy. Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Colin and Julia McHardy; his elder sister, Esther Anne Chenevert (2019); his younger sister, Margaret Pool, 2000; his wife of 51 years, Ann Carter McHardy (1998); son, Colin (Andy) (1992) and daughter, Julie (2000). Louis is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jackie Arbour Fisher McHardy; sons, Louis, Jr., (Will) (Wife - Theresa), and Hugh (Wife - Chrissy); stepdaughter, Lynn Minckler (Roy); Don Fisher and Bill Fisher (Donna); as well as ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and five step grandchildren. Louis graduated Catholic High School in 1947, LSU in 1951with his Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences, and in 1956 with his Master's Degree in Social Sciences. In 1951, Louis was drafted and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in Germany during the Korean War. Following his two years of active duty service, he remained in the Reserves for 30 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Louis became the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish and participated in the oversight of the design and construction of the Juvenile Detention Facility, which still stands today. In 1964, Louis was selected to become the Administrator of the Juvenile Circuit Court, City of St. Louis. In 1972, Louis was selected to become the Executive Director of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and the Dean of the National College of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, headquartered at the University of Nevada - Reno; positions he held until his retirement in 1999. During his tenure at the University of Nevada - Reno, Louis was awarded The Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws, May 16, 1987. The development and continuous improvement of the juvenile and family court system, in this country and elsewhere, was a life-long devotion and passion of his. Louis was enthralled with his Scottish ancestry and heritage. He travelled to Scotland on numerous occasions, in particular, the Village of Tomintoul, where his grandfather was born and his cottage still stands. Louis spent countless hours studying his family lineage and further developing the Family Tree. Although Louis loved Nevada and the close friendships he developed over the 28 years in Reno, following the loss of his wife Ann, he returned to his home in Baton Rouge and married his childhood friend, Jackie Fisher. For the next 20 years, Louis enjoyed his retirement, his close friendships in Louisiana (friends he has known since childhood), and the food and culture of the south. Louis was regularly active with the Catholic High School Alumni, a faithful Catholic, with a close devoutness to St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno and Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Council number 969 and a member of the American Legion Post Number 38. Memorial donations made to St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno, stacathedral.com; Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, olomchurch.com; or Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, catholichigh.org, would be appreciated. Masses will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno and Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Louis will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 5 to May 7, 2020