Louise Adeline Harper
Reno - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma Louise Harper (nee Bianchini) at 95 years young.
Louise was born in Sparks, Nevada on July 17, 1925, to Louis and Eva (nee Allard) Bianchini. She passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, at Vista Adult Care in Sparks.
Louise graduated from Sparks High School in 1943 as salutatorian. She was proud to be a first-generation Nevadan, and a Sparks Railroader.
In 1944 Louise married Fred Lomprey, and from this union she had three daughters Patricia (Pat), Michele (Micky), and Eva. In 1956 she found herself as a single mom with three little daughters, but with perseverance and determination she accepted the difficult challenge before her.
In 1956 Louise went to work for a local CPA as a bookkeeper. Her employment continued as a bookkeeper until 1970 when Don Harper convinced her to marry him. At that point, she went to work for Don's business, Nevada Petroleum. Don and Louise enjoyed many cruises, trips, and Shriner gatherings. Summers were filled with good times at their cabin at Donner Lake.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Mary Ramos and Ethel Bosetti, husband Don, daughter Micky, and son-in-law Steve Harmon. She is survived by her daughters Pat (Tony) Geraghty and Eva Harmon. Her family includes nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise was a life-time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 a.m. Louise will be laid to rest during a private Graveside Service at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity
in Louise's name. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Vangie and her caregivers at Vista Adult Care for their care and kindness during the last few months of Louise's life.