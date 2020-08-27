Louise Handlin



Reno - Louise Handlin age 77 born March 17, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois died August 13, 2020 in Reno NV. After battling pancreatic cancer for several months the good Lord took her home where she will join her parents Alfred and Martha Buchanan.



From Chicago, Louise moved to Las Vegas, NV where she graduated from Bishop Gorman High School. She later moved to Reno, NV where she graduated from University of Nevada Reno. It was in Reno where she had her two daughters Marie and Anna. Louise worked 38 years at St. Mary's Hospital as a Dietitian. After retiring she spent many days on the ski slopes, hiking mountains, and traveling the world. Mt. Rose, Tahoe and Yosemite National Park were her favorite camping and hiking locations, with Mt. Rose and Yosemite being where her ashes will be scattered. So, when you visit the top of Mt. Rose or hike the meadows of Yosemite remember Louise for her spirit will be with you.



Louise is survived by: her two daughters; Marie Short & Anna Heenan; son-in-law Sean Heenan; her three grandchildren; Kelli Heenan, Ryan Short, and Makayla Short and her six siblings Jim (Dorothy) Buchanan, Margie Michalec, Ginger (John) Whipple, Dick Buchanan, Trudy (Jim) Howarth and Tom (Janice) Buchanan, along with many nieces, nephews and good friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Washoe Senior Living 1 care givers for making her final days comfortable. There will not be a funeral; however, mass intentions will be said in her honor on September 26th at Saint Rose of Lima so where ever you are on that day at 3:30 stop and remember the good times you may have shared with Louise.









