Lowell Howard Shifley, Jr.
Reno - Lowell Howard Shifley, Jr. was born September 30, 1934 in Cairo, Illinois to the late Lowell and Estelle Smith Shifley and passed away quietly with family at his side February 5, 2019.
After moving around with his family as a child, he went to high school in Merced, California where he met the love of his life, Winifred "Wini" Olive in his junior year. They were married August 28, 1955.
Upon graduating high school, he went on to the University of California Berkeley. While there, he was the coxswain for the crew team, a member of the Air Force ROTC and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1957, a MS in Civil Engineering in 1961 and a doctorate of Engineering in 1967.
He was stationed in Glasgow, Montana in the Air Force from 1958 to 1960 and was honorably discharged as a captain. After leaving the Air Force, he was an assistant professor of Engineering at California State University Sacramento from 1960 to 1964.
He and Wini and their two daughters moved to Reno in 1967 where Lowell was a professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Nevada until 1979. He left the University to open an Engineering consulting company. In 1981, he went to work for the state of Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, moving his way up from Deputy Air Quality officer to Associate Deputy Administrator. He retired in 1996.
In the early years in Reno, he enjoyed bowling, bridge, badminton, hiking, square dancing, target shooting and their "gourmet group". During the years when his daughters were in high school, he was a trainer with the Junior Ski Program at Sky Tavern.
After retirement, Lowell and Wini continued hiking and expanded their travels both domestic and international.
Lowell and Wini shared a long and wonderful life together. He lost her on February 27, 2018.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Roussel and husband Ray, Joan Simmons; sister in law, Mary Herzog and husband Michael; daughters, Lisa Christensen and husband Mitch, Suzy O'Brien and husband Pat; granddaughters, Molly Christensen Beaupre and husband Tim, Lesley Christensen and significant other, Robert Scott.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stone Valley Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Kindred Hospice for the care and compassion during Lowell's final days.
The family is planning a private celebration of Lowell and Wini's lives.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019