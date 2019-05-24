|
|
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joseph J. Fournier
Sparks - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joseph J. Fournier, 84, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Sparks, NV. Cremation has taken place, and a mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Sparks at 1PM. Burial with full military honors will follow at Mother of Sorrows.
Joseph was born September 17, 1934, in Central Falls, RI, to Albert and Yvonne Fournier. On June 9, 1956, he married Claire and in November 1956 entered the U.S. Army. Joe served 28 years, retiring in 1984. During his time with the Army he was stationed in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. His last assignment was Director for Special Weapons, Herlong, CA.
After retiring from the Army, he dedicated himself to church activities, charities and civic events. Joe spent more than 25 years working on Hot August Nights committees, was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at the Veterans Administration and the Sparks Police Department.
Joe is survived by his wife, Claire; four children, Marie (Jeff) DiDomenico, Robert (Rae) Fournier, Ronald (Mari) Fournier, and Thomas (Amy) Fournier; five grandchildren, Nicole, Stephen and Alex DiDomenico; and Katrina and Natasha Fournier; one great-grandchild, Rylynn DiDomenico; sister, Beatrice (Jim) Donovan; and brothers, Lucien (Barbara) and Michael (Sandra). He was preceded in death by his son, Michael.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 24, 2019