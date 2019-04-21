|
Lucian McKinney Jr.
- - In Loving Memory
Lucian McKinney, Jr.
October 12, 1922 -
April 5, 2019
Lucian McKinney passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, in his home. His daughter, Reginia, was present as well as his two granddaughters, ReJohnna and Johnniqua. Lucian is survived by his 5 daughters, Ruthann McKinney-Harris, Bobbie McKinney-Debbs, Gail Etta McKinney-Moore, Diann McKinney-Roberts, and Reginia (Regana) McKinney-McGee; and his 3 sons Lucian Jerome McKinney, Sr., Myron McKinney and Dana McKinney.
Funeral services will be held at the Jesse E. Cooley Jr Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fresno, California.
Burial services will be held at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn on April 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm in Sacramento, California.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019