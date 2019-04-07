|
Lynda Faye & Pete Waymon Edward Bond
Reno - Lynda Faye Bond has passed from this world. Born Lynda Faye Capps in Bristow Oklahoma, December 18, 1944. She moved to Reno in 1961, she was an office manager and a bookkeeper in construction.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny of Sun Valley. Her daughters Lisa MariBond of Yelm Washington, and Danielle Bond of Auburn Washington and 2 grandchildren Omari and MaiMuna. Her son Pete Bond born November 22, 1970 in Reno Nevada. He was living in Redwood City California, preceded her in death. Pete was a 1989 graduate of Sparks High School. At the time of his death he was employed by Google. At Lynda's request Pete's ashes will be buried with her. Services at Mountain View Mortuary on April 10 at12:00 pm, and burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow services.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019