Lynn Harlan Johnson slipped the bonds of Earth on Easter Day, 2019. He was born to Harlan A. Johnson and Ethelwyn "Inez" Loomis Johnson in Reno, Nevada, and was proud of his 4th generation tie to his state.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Chiatovich Johnson of Reno; a son, Kevin Lynn Johnson (Molly) of Truckee, CA; a daughter, Keel "Keeli" McClintick (Rick) of Orovada, NV; and a daughter, Michelle Johnson of Sandy, UT. Beloved son, Kash Stanley Johnson, passed on in 2003. There are also eight grandchildren: Ashley Evanson, Danielle Hunt, Colton Kash, Sierra, and Jett Johnson; Chloe and Kinzie McClintick; and Zoe Johnson, as well as 7 ½ great-grandchildren. His sister Gail Stirnaman (Ben) of Yuba City, CA also survives.
As you read on, you'll understand why he was dubbed a "man for all seasons." Growing up in Reno, he was kicked out of Boy Scouts for smoking (he never did it again) and began his lifelong love of skiing.
He graduated from the University of Nevada, excelling at four years of Wolf Pack Ski Team and socializing. He then marched off to the Army a married 2nd Lieutenant.
Lynn began his business life by joining his father at Nevada Insurance Agency and ended it with Tony Scheuller as partner in the same firm many years later. He served as President of Northern Nevada Insurance Agents and was active in Rotary (remember Miss Coyote?) and Ducks Unlimited.
Determined to have his children part of the ski racing world, he took charge of coaching and managing the Falcon Ski Team. The team produced many competitors and champions, including his son. During those years, Lynn was also Chairman of the National Ski Hall of Fame (Ishpeming, MI), became a pilot, gained a reputation as an artist/painter, and oh, yes, built a flat bottom drag boat named Even Keel.
Upon retirement, Johnson took up windsurfing, mountain biking, Corvettes, and Alpine Masters ski racing. He decided to move to Sun Valley, ID where he drew the plans and oversaw the building of his last home at the base of Bald Mountain. He and his wife lived there happily for 22 years while Lynn pursued his multitude of activities. The latter included adopting dogs in the neighborhood and then sending them home … a life well lived.
A gathering of friends will be announced at a later date.
