|
|
Lynn Russell-Parfitt
Reno - It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Lynn Kevin Russell-Parfitt born in Sacramento, California on 24 October 1943.
She was the oldest of seven children born to Dr. Frank and Mrs. Fran Russell. She is survived by six siblings, a son Phil and grandson Elijah. Lynn graduated from Reno High School and later attended University of California Davis where she receives a degree in Social Work. After the university she was a social worker for Alameda County in California and returned to Reno over three decades ago.
Lynn loved to read, watch films and had a wonderful memory. She would bring back stories of friends and events from a single old black and white photograph. On Saturday she could be found at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
In recent years, Lynn fought multiple medical ailments and died on 18 June 2019. Mary Giusti-Lopes, Lynn's lifelong friend, provided care and companionship during Lynn's final days. The family is immensely grateful for her compassion. We all pray for her soul to pass gently into heaven. A mass will be said in her name at Our Lady of the Snows on September 21 at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada or a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019