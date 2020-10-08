1/
Lynne Marie Cooney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Marie Cooney

Sparks - Lynne Cooney, 63, of Sparks, NV passed away Oct 3rd, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born to parents Frank and Louise Stewart, June 8th, 1957 in Reno, NV. Lynne graduated from Sparks High in 1975.

Lynne was always a joy to be around, she had an amazing sense of humor, and had a laugh that you will never forget. She passed her love of pink flamingos to her granddaughters, fantastic dance moves to her son, and will always be her daughter's "sunshine."

She will forever be our Memawmingo, like a normal memaw just more fabulous!

Surviving relatives include Lynne's loving husband Dave of 27 years; four children, Sean Cooney, of Winnemucca, Annie Morris, of Sparks, Lindsey Figueroa, of Lovelock; and Chad Carlson of N. Texas; 13 grandchildren; sister Carla Woempner, Coeur d' Alene and brother Gordon Stewart, Twin Falls, ID.

A celebration of life will be held in the future, and her ashes will be spread in her favorite spot along the Oregon coast. The family strongly encourage that people donate blood as often as possible in her honor, in lieu of sending flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved