Lynne Marie CooneySparks - Lynne Cooney, 63, of Sparks, NV passed away Oct 3rd, 2020 with her family by her side.She was born to parents Frank and Louise Stewart, June 8th, 1957 in Reno, NV. Lynne graduated from Sparks High in 1975.Lynne was always a joy to be around, she had an amazing sense of humor, and had a laugh that you will never forget. She passed her love of pink flamingos to her granddaughters, fantastic dance moves to her son, and will always be her daughter's "sunshine."She will forever be our Memawmingo, like a normal memaw just more fabulous!Surviving relatives include Lynne's loving husband Dave of 27 years; four children, Sean Cooney, of Winnemucca, Annie Morris, of Sparks, Lindsey Figueroa, of Lovelock; and Chad Carlson of N. Texas; 13 grandchildren; sister Carla Woempner, Coeur d' Alene and brother Gordon Stewart, Twin Falls, ID.A celebration of life will be held in the future, and her ashes will be spread in her favorite spot along the Oregon coast. The family strongly encourage that people donate blood as often as possible in her honor, in lieu of sending flowers.