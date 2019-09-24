|
|
Mabel Henrichs Welsh Mayes
Yerington - Mabel Henrichs Welsh Mayes was born on October 23, 1926 in Yerington, Nevada. She graduated from Yerington High School and from University of Nevada Reno. On August 10, 1951, Mabel was united in marriage to Earl Mayes
Whenever you hear the name, Mabel Mayes, you think of someone who was involved. For instance, she was a leader in RPEN (Retired Public Employees of Nevada) and as a Continuing Education Programmer at the University of Nevada Reno. Mabel was the lead programmer for training for the 6th Army and the Judges College. After her retirement of 28 years, she continued as a leader in RPEN and volunteering with the health fairs for the state of Nevada.
Mabel is survived by her children John Earl (Sandy) Mayes of Iowa Falls and Michael Paul Mayes of Henderson, NV, grandchildren Kattrina Lynne (Grayson) Wilcox of Iowa Falls, Jami Mayes of Kalispell, MT, Aaron (Sylvi) Mayes of Henderson, NV, Andrew (Sylvia) Mayes of Hawaii and BrieAnna (Brandon) Mayes Burley of Henderson, NV and great-granddaughters Shelby Lynne (Cooper) Nelson of Iowa Falls and Madison Leigh (Killian) Wilcox of Ames.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, son James Daniel Mayes, grandson Paul John Mayes and great-grandson Trenton Grayson Wilcox.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019