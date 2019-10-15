|
|
Maclovia "Mac" Priest
Redmond, WA - Maclovia "Mac" Priest passed away peacefully in Redmond, WA, on October 7. She was 98. She joins her beloved husband Norman, her sisters Aurora, Eloisa, and Maria and her brothers Manuel, Tony, Bill, and Albert.
How do you even begin to sum up the life of a woman who always led with her heart? For her, there was no favor too great to be granted, no person unworthy of compassion. She was able to see beauty in everything - and everyone.
Her family meant everything to her. She would move heaven and earth for them. In addition to her family, she took joy in the little things: picnics, long walks, attending church, and the flowers and vegetables in her garden. She particularly loved to watch the birds in her yard as she sat on the steps saying her rosary.
Mac spent much of her life in Reno and enjoyed exploring the surrounding area with her husband and daughter. Whether it was an impromptu hike to the top of Mt. Lassen or a day in the foothills of the Sierras gathering firewood, she was always up for the challenge.
Mac's kindness and gentleness drew people to her. She knew how to put people at ease. She had a special way with children, nurturing and loving them just as they were. She touched more hearts than we will ever know.
She will be deeply missed by her family and those who knew her, but our memories of her will always keep her near to our heart.
Mac is survived by her beloved daughter Patricia, nieces Diana, Toni, and Julie, her great nephews Tony and Anthony, nephew Bob, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Burial next to her husband will be in Reno at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery on 10/21 at 2pm. Her favorite charities were the Special Olympics, , and St. Vincent de Paul, if you wish to make a donation in her honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019