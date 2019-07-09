|
Mae Ella Carthen
Reno - It is with much sorrow we announce our beloved, Mae Ella Carthen, age 87, passed into eternal life on July 4, 2019 at her home. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman and daughter Ella Mae. She is survived by her, 8 children, 28 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at The First Baptist Church: 100 Coretta Way, Black Springs, Nevada. The viewing/visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00am to 12:30pm at First Baptist Church of Black Springs. Following the service Mae Ella will be laid to rest at Sierra Memorial Gardens.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019