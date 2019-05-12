|
|
Mae Fruge'
Fernley - Mae (Criddle) Fruge', 91, of Fernley, NV was born on August 24th, 1927 in Milton, UT, to George and Amy Chloe (Lyons) Criddle. On May 3rd, 2019 Mae was reunited with her parents, her 10 brothers and sisters, her husband Daniel Fruge' and son George Fruge'. She left behind brother in law Tommy (Jackie) Fruge', sister in law Dolores Fruge', daughter Connie Fruge', daughter in law Patty Fruge', two grandchildren Jennifer Fruge' and Jack Fruge' and one great grandson Decklan Fruge' and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 from 1:00pm-2:30pm with a Funeral Service starting at 3:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: 155 US-95 ALT, Fernley, NV 89408. Mae's final resting place will be at Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veteran's Way, Fernley, NV at 8:30am on Thursday, May 16th, 2019. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory, please visit: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2019