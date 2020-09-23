Major Darrel W. Manning, USAF (Ret.)



Reno - Major Darrel W. Manning, USAF (Ret.) of Reno, Nevada unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 21, 1955. As an Air Force "brat", he lived in Ashville, Ohio; Lincoln, Nebraska; Tucson, Arizona; and eventually Warner Robins, Georgia after his father retired from the Air Force. After graduating from Warner Robins High School in 1973, he received a congressional appointment to the Air Force Academy, where he graduated with a BS degree in Engineering Science in 1977. In 1992 he received his MS degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University.



After graduating from the Academy, he was commissioned a Second Lt. in the United States Air Force. His Air Force career spanned 17 years and included service in the 1185th Civil Engineering Group at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; in Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma; as a C141 pilot at Travis Air Force Base, California; in the Air Force Element of the US Embassy, Khartoum, Sudan; and as a C141 pilot at McClellan Air Force Base, California. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Delia. The couple then moved to Andrews Air Force, Maryland, where he flew Gulfstream C-20s and Leer jets before he retired as a Major in 1994. Although he enjoyed his varied assignments throughout the Air Force, he was honored to be assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. In this special assignment, he was one of the "select group" of pilots who flew the Presidential Staff and other key dignitaries as tasked by the Air Force Chief of Staff. He said flying the Gulfstream C-20 was the most rewarding flying experience of his career. In this capacity, he flew such dignitaries as Mrs. Barbara Bush, Secretary of Defense Richard Cheney, General Colin Powell, Secretary of State James Baker, and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev. During his active duty career, he received military decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star.



After retiring from the Air Force, Darrel, Delia, and their son, Gregory, relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah where he entered the corporate world as a pilot for Sinclair Oil Corporation. For the next twenty-two years he served in that capacity. When not flying the company dignitaries, he enjoyed working around his home and spending his vacations with Delia and Gregory visiting the national parks and family across the country. After retiring from his second career, the family moved to Reno, Nevada. Not only did he enjoy his retirement years with new friends and Delia's family members in Sacramento, but he also was the "second husband" to many of their friends. That is, whenever there was a problem with household wiring or plumbing, etc., Darrel was called to fix it.



Darrel will be missed by his and Delia's relatives, as well as the many friends and acquaintances he acquired throughout his life in the public and private sectors. They won't forget his quiet demeanor, his friendly smile, his love of politics, and his willingness to help anyone at any time. Darrel was preceded in death by his Father, WWII and Vietnam veteran Leon Manning and his Mother, Wilma Manning



Darrel is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Delia, of Reno, Nevada and their son, Gregory, of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by his brother, Philip Manning, and his sister-in-law, Dr. Terry Lynn Manning of Warner Robins, Georgia; niece, Lauren Manning, of Fairburn, Georgia; and nephew, Dr. Evan Manning and his wife, Catherine Manning of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, he is survived by Delia's brothers and sisters.



A celebration of Darrel's life will be held in the near future so that all who knew and loved him can share stories of this beloved husband, father, and friend to many that had the pleasure of knowing him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store