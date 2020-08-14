Marcel J. Durant
Reno - Marcel Jacques Durant passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving daughters, Nicolle Durant and Yvette Durant; a devoted son-in-law, Jeff Bender; his adoring grandchildren Marc and Maris Durant Bender; and his best friend, Doc.
Marcel was born in Puget-Sur Ariens, France on March 7, 1938. He grew up with nine siblings and considered his mother the "number one" saint.
Marcel worked extremely hard his entire life. He began working in an auto repair shop in France when he was only 13 years old. When he was 18 and with only $20 in his pocket, he set off alone on a boat to Ellis Island. He then made his way to Elko to live with his brother Charles and work at Bellinger Motors before enlisting in the military.
Marcel loved America and served in the U.S. Army earning the medal of good conduct. Although officially a mechanic, he quickly began a side business as a barber. For $2, a comrade got an A+ haircut.
Marcel proudly became a United States citizen in 1962.
While attending UNR, Marcel worked at Hallman Chevrolet to support his family. Following graduation, he became a high school teacher for Washoe County with the school superintendent noting Marcel was taking a sizable pay cut in becoming a teacher. Yet, Marcel highly valued education for all and continued with his own earning a master's degree. Marcel spoke six languages fluently.
In Durant style, Marcel would come home from teaching, change out of his jacket and tie, and fix friends' cars in his driveway. He also built two houses and worked on his rental homes throughout his life. Marcel even had political aspirations and served as a Reno City Councilman in the 1970's. After 38 years with the school district, Marcel finally retired as the Vice Principal of Washoe High School and the head of Adult Education.
Yet retirement simply meant new opportunities. "The Frenchman" built his dream - a seven bay auto repair shop in Sparks - Marcel's Auto Repair opened for business in 2012. Yet just one job was never enough. Marcel also started a side business doing oil tank slurries. His ability to turn nothing into something was unsurpassed.
No matter what, Marcel always found time for family and friends. He would deliver donuts, lunch or flowers to a friend's workplace and always had dog biscuits on hand. He would stop to help the stranger whose car had broken down. He would sit with friends' children to offer advice.
Marcel always wanted a son and, when Yvette married Jeff, he finally got one. Marcel and Jeff shared a bond rarely seen between two people. They spoke daily, worked on many projects together, and truly loved one another.
Anyone who knew Marcel knew, more than anything in the world, Marcel loved his grandchildren. He called Marc "My Boy" and Maris was "Princess". He was so proud of them and would never stop telling people of their talents, good looks and accomplishments. His biggest smiles were found when his grandchildren were near.
If you knew Marcel, you had a true friend. You had someone to rely on for sage advice while attending the "University of Marcel Durant". You had someone in your corner who sincerely cared about you and your family and was willing to help in any way possible. If you knew Marcel - you were lucky in life.
Marcel Durant, beloved father and grandfather, will be laid to rest at the Masonic Memorial Gardens in Reno, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Marcel's name to the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at tahoecancercenter.com/charitable-donations-and-volunteering
or the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe at hstt.org/ways-donate
