Marcella Kirk
Fernley - On the morning of November 11, 2019, Marcella Kirk of Fernley, lost her battle with MS at the age of 63.
Marcella was born in November 1955, to Leland and Luella in Kansas. She was raised in Missouri and was the 4th of 6 kids.
She married her husband, James Kirk, in April of 1979 in Carson City.
In 1984, they moved from Sacramento to Fernley, where Marcella became a teacher. For almost 30 years, Marcella taught Kindergarten through second grade students at Fernley Elementary School. Even though she had to medically retire in 2014, she never stopped teaching.
She had an amazing spirit and it showed to everyone who met Marcella. She touched so many lives in her time as a teacher. She was so proud of her students and enjoyed speaking with them regularly, even after they left her classroom and became adults.
She is preceded in death by her husband James, mother Luella, father Leland, brother Ronnie, and sister Barb. She is survived by her children Jacob (Kristina), Johnny, and Michelle (Robin). She has six amazing grandkids Alyssa, Nicole, Leland, Nazario, Sarah, and Liam. She is also survived by her sister Jan (Stan), Anita, Jim, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews.
Everyone is invited to the public potluck for her Celebration of Life. It will be held at Fernley Elementary School Multi-purpose Room on December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Marcella will never be forgotten. Her warm, loving spirit will live on in her grandchildren and every student she taught. Her memory will live on in everyone that had the pleasure of knowing this amazing soul.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019