Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Marcella Marie (Neverman) Anderson


1919 - 2020
Having lived a life filled with abundant love, given and received, Marcella Marie (Neverman) Anderson died peacefully at her home on April 10, 2020.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to August and Laura Neverman on Thanksgiving Day of 1919, and married to Dr. Bernard A. Anderson in 1942, she and her beloved "Bernie" raised eight children. They made Reno their home in 1959.

She is survived by eight children: Jeffrey Anderson, Robert Anderson, Mary Mager, Kim Anderson, Lee Anderson, Jon Anderson, Vincent Anderson, and Laura Hutchison; by twenty-nine grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Marcella was loving and generous to all who crossed her path, particularly to her children's friends, who still remember her fondly. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Altar Society, a volunteer "Pink Lady" at Washoe Medical Center (now Renown), an excellent bowler, and a life-long Green Bay Packers fan.

Arrangements by Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial; Burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
