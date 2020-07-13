1/2
Marcella Virginia Irish
Marcella Virginia Irish

Reno - "The first hundred years are the worst!" Marcella V. Irish used to joke. Even though she endured a lot of hardship throughout her life, she always kept her sense of humor. Not quite reaching 100, Marcie went to heaven on July 4, 2020 at a ripe old age of 90 after a 10ish year battle with dementia.

Born in Chicago in 1929 to Edna and George Miller, Marcie was known for her sweet nature and quiet demeanor. As a child, she loved playing outdoor games with the neighbor kids and enjoyed traveling to downtown Chicago on the El train every Saturday for 6 years of tap dancing lessons. She had one brother, George, who preceded her in death.

The family permanently relocated to Reno when Marcie was in her teens where her folks had a furniture repair shop on Center Street downtown. She attended South Side High School and then graduated from Reno High School in 1948.Marcie met Roland A. Anderson working at the Granada theater downtown, where he would come with his friends to see the pretty girl taking tickets. He finally got the courage to ask her on a date and they married in 1949. They were married until his death in 1972. Roland was a Reno firefighter. Besides being a homemaker, loving wife, and mother of 4, Marcie cleaned houses for people, babysat, and was especially proud of getting her Hair Stylist's license and worked in that field for a time.

Marcie was always ready to laugh and have a good time, even up until her passing, and was a resilient, joyful, and selfless person. She will be dearly missed by those left behind: Daughters, Sheryl Laguna and husband Steve, Laurel Sweigart and husband Dean, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death was her daughter, Karen Lewis, son, Daniel Anderson, and second husband, Kenneth Irish.

A brief graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on July 20, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, it was Marcie's wish that any donations go to the American Cancer Fund. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
