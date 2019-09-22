Services
Sparks Nazarene Church
2200 El Rancho Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Home Community Church of the Nazarene
2200 El Rancho Drive
Sparks, NV
Marchond Gregory


1941 - 2019
Marchond Gregory Obituary
Marchond Gregory

Reno - Our beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1941, in Reno to E.O. and Chloteal Kanable. She was preceded in death by her Husband Richard and daughter Cindy Downie

She is survived by her daughters Carrie Gregory and Charlene Del Soldato; Son-in-laws Craig Downie and Mark Del Soldato; Grandchildren Zachary Downie - wife Angelique; Spenser Downie; Scott Downie - wife Bree; Andy Del Soldato - wife Jacqueline; and Emily Sauvageau - husband Jeff; and 5 great-grandchildren

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Home Community Church of the Nazarene, 2200 El Rancho Drive, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
