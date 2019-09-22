|
|
Marchond Gregory
Reno - Our beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1941, in Reno to E.O. and Chloteal Kanable. She was preceded in death by her Husband Richard and daughter Cindy Downie
She is survived by her daughters Carrie Gregory and Charlene Del Soldato; Son-in-laws Craig Downie and Mark Del Soldato; Grandchildren Zachary Downie - wife Angelique; Spenser Downie; Scott Downie - wife Bree; Andy Del Soldato - wife Jacqueline; and Emily Sauvageau - husband Jeff; and 5 great-grandchildren
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Home Community Church of the Nazarene, 2200 El Rancho Drive, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019