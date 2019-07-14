Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Las Trojes
Sparks, NV
Marcia Oppio Rogers


1943 - 2019
Marcia Oppio Rogers

Sparks - On July 6, 2019 we lost a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. Marcia passed away with her family by her side in Sparks, Nevada.

Marcia was born to Edwin and Lenore Oaks on April 21, 1943 and raised in Reno, Nevada along with her siblings. She attended Reno High School and later the University of Nevada Reno graduating with a degree in mathematics. Her many talents, such as baton twirling and badminton, took up her free time and she was crowned Miss Reno in 1963.

Together with her husband Alan Oppio, she raised her family on the ranch in Spanish Springs being hands on with the cattle, horses, the 4H program, and anywhere else she was needed and eventually passing that knowledge on to her grandchildren.

After selling the ranch, she relocated further out in Spanish Springs where she eventually became a great-grandmother and got to start spoiling them all over again. She spent much of her time at Pyramid Lake camping and sitting around the fire or tagging along on hunting and fishing trips. Her years were filled with her family, friends, puppies (Baby, Burley, and Packer), true crime novels, country music, and her favorite shows.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers Jay and Scott, and daughter Alayne.

She is survived by her husband Brent, daughter Alison, son Charles (Jennifer), sister Marilyn (Tom), grandchildren Whitney (Brian), Austin, Cade (Lindsey), Kennedy, Katelyn, Jensen, and Levi, great-grandchildren Aiden, Alexis, Jett, and Brooks, nephews Ryan (Julie) and Brett and niece Jennifer.

She was fiercely independent, but with the most generous heart and a sharp wit. She was so proud of her family and her "babies" were the light of her life. She will be so greatly missed for all the little things she did. Her mountain to climb was large, and we are grateful she is at peace.

At her request, no services will be held, and an intimate Celebration of Life will take place on August 6th at 2:00 at Las Trojes in Sparks. Arrangements were entrusted to Walton's Funeral Home in Sparks, NV. Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Northern Nevada Medical Center for the incredible care and compassion shown not only to her, but to us.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019
