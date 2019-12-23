|
Mardelle L. Wallace
February 3, 1932
December 20, 2019.
Mardelle passed away peacefully in her home on December 20, 2019 surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albina and John Leonesio, and her loving husband, Bill Wallace. Mardelle is survived by her children, William C. Wallace (Jill), Michael J. Wallace (Vicki), Brian S. Wallace (Paula), and Susan L. Richards (Bill), 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Mardelle was born in Reno, and was a graduate of Reno High School and the University of Nevada, Reno. Shortly after graduation, she relocated to Las Vegas where she met the love of her life, Bill Wallace. They were married August 15, 1954 and spent 61 years together in Reno. They enjoyed a wonderful life together raising their family, traveling, laughing, celebrating, and basking in the sun at their favorite destination, Kona, Hawaii. In Hawaii, they played countless rounds of golf and enjoyed celebrating Mardelle's only hole in one on number 17 at the Mauka course at Kona Country club. However, Mardelle will tell you, she was most proud of her family. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She had a life well lived and is now reunited with her best friend and soul mate, Bill. We will miss her dearly. She lives on in our hearts, memories, and traditions.
We will have a Mass of Celebration Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno. Reception following at Napa Sonoma Plumgate, 550 West Plumb Lane, Reno.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, NV 89512.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019