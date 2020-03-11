|
|
Margaret Alice Hoover
Reno - A gentle nursing soul who touched many hearts has passed. On March 2, 2020 Margaret Alice Dorothy Baker Hoover moved on from our lives. Margaret, (Marty) was born to Harry Elias Baker and Catherine Florence (McCawbridge/McCambridge) Baker in Akron Ohio, January 1936.
Her parents Harry, a real estate and insurance salesman, and Catherine, raised a large successful family; Margaret Alice (Johns, Hoover), Harry Francis Baker (MaryAnn), Rita Katherine (Rudy Felix), Joseph Andrew Peter Baker, Veronica Eilene Baker, Anna Isabel (Paul Kittredge), Mary Katherine (James Unger), and Delores Angelia (Billy Barnes).
The family moved from Ohio to Tucson, Arizona later settling in Coolidge, AZ where all of the children attended school surrounded by desert and cotton farms. From this small town they grew into wives and husbands; two catholic nuns, two engineers and three nurses, all through dedication and scholarships. Though small the town and surrounding area provided much entertainment, stories abound of fishing in the canals, bonfires at the local high schools, visits from Ohio by Aunt Verny sister to Katherine.
Marty attended on scholarship and graduated from nursing college in San Francisco later returning to Coolidge where she married James E. Johns. They moved to Reno where he served at the Stead Air Base while Marty worked at Washoe Medical Center, specializing in Emergency Room medicine. The family then spent a few years back in Coolidge, returning to Reno in 1965 to stay. Marty's children; Jeanette (Shawn Williams, with children Justin, Katrina, Meghan and Christopher), James (Bridget; with James, Gregory, Erica and Joshua), Jeffrey (Katherine with Connor, Forrest and Nathan), Jacqueline (Roger with Natalie and Logan) and Joseph (Cherl with Shiloh, Orion, Steffan, Colin, Ashton, Cheyenne, Morgan). Marty "GiGi" was blessed with eighteen grand children, fourteen great grand children.
Margaret spent her full life caring for others as a licensed Registered Nurse. A spiritual creature at heart she sought the company of peaceful loving friends (Toone, Brooks, Hoover, Wise, Williams, Ross, too many to list) and family. She served the Reno area well touching many lives, archery hunting with friends, fishing, water fowl hunting, and camping at many local areas like Fox Mountain and Stillwater. She will be remembered for her spontaneity, enjoyment of wine, love of tacos, an unwillingness to swear and deep abiding belief in a life beyond this one. Her later years were shadowed and filtered through the impact of Alzheimers. She passed in the presence of loving family. Special note is made of the many caring health providers through the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4685 Lakeside Drive, Reno, on April 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 22, 2020