Margaret Ann Christiansen
Reno - Loving wife, mother, and grandmother; Margaret (Maggie) Ann Christiansen, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2020. Maggie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 17, 1937. She was raised by her loving mother, Bertha M. Pouyadou, along with her three siblings Allen, Mary and Eddie. She became a resident of Reno, Nevada in 1978. Proud and loving mother of five children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, she passed on her positive selfless attitude, her strong work ethic, and her caring and generous heart. Building her own insurance business in Reno, she was well known in the community for her strong work ethic, support of local charities, and participation in many local building and professional organizations.
Maggie married John Gradijan in February 1981. She and John loved traveling the world and inviting the world into their home. Their open patio hospitality was neighborhood renown. Maggie's garden was a source of joy to her and a source of beauty to all who spent time there with her. Her family would like to offer special thanks for all of the wonderful care Maggie received over the past several years from The Continuum-ReGenerations Adult Day Club, More to Life Adult Day Health Center, and Estela Santa Cruz from Lend a Hand Senior Services. Your care and generosity for Maggie is deeply appreciated.
Maggie is survived by her loving dog, Daisy; Brothers, Allen Pouyadou, Eddie Pouyadou (Cindy); Children, Cheryl Schellhaas (Kurt), Timothy Christiansen (Brenda), Julie Comeaux (Rick), Christopher Christiansen, and Gary Christiansen (Connie); Grandchildren, Heidi Guidry (William), Amy Schellhaas, Lauren Rihner (Timothy), Ryan Christiansen (Claudine), Kyle Christiansen (Mary), and Kelly Trahant (Chris), Chase Comeaux (Emily), Chelsea Peterson, (Jess), Corey Comeaux (Samantha), and Tara Christiansen; Great-grandchildren, Brian and Cecilia Guidry, Briar and Paxton Rihner; Grier, Charlotte, and Perrin Christiansen; KC Christiansen; Isabella and Addison Comeaux, and Collins Comeaux. Maggie was preceded in death by husband, John Gradijan; mother, Bertha Pouyadou; and sister, Mary Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please plant some in her memory or consider a donation in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Maggie's bright smile, contagious laugh and dancing blue eyes were loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020