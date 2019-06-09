Services
St Luke's Lutheran Church
3835 Lakeside Dr
Reno, NV 89509
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Reno, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Branson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Branson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Branson Obituary
Margaret Branson

Casper, WY - Margaret Branson died May 15, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming in her home surrounded by family, at the age of 96. Margaret was born August 7, 1922, to George and Dora Schram Stimmann, in Modesto, California. Margaret grew up in Modesto with her older brother and three sisters.

Margaret spent her entire professional career as an educator ending her career as the associate director for the Center for Civic Education. Margaret's life-long passion was championing civic education in emerging and advanced democracies around the world. Margaret was a life-long member of P.E.O. and several other professional organizations. Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Reno, Nevada officiated by Pastor Mike Benke. Receptions will follow immediately.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Olivia Caldwell Foundation (www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org) or the National Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.