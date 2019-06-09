|
|
Margaret Branson
Casper, WY - Margaret Branson died May 15, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming in her home surrounded by family, at the age of 96. Margaret was born August 7, 1922, to George and Dora Schram Stimmann, in Modesto, California. Margaret grew up in Modesto with her older brother and three sisters.
Margaret spent her entire professional career as an educator ending her career as the associate director for the Center for Civic Education. Margaret's life-long passion was championing civic education in emerging and advanced democracies around the world. Margaret was a life-long member of P.E.O. and several other professional organizations. Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Reno, Nevada officiated by Pastor Mike Benke. Receptions will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Olivia Caldwell Foundation (www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org) or the National Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019