Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) Bates
Reno, NV. - Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) Bates died in Reno, NV, April 6, 2019. Betty, who resided in Reno for 53 years, taught special education at Rita Cannon Elementary School for four years, and then worked as a guidance counselor at Wooster High School for 15 years. Throughout her life, she pursued her love of art, entering and winning numerous awards for solo and group exhibits.
Betty volunteered at the Nevada Art Museum, the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts, and was a member of the Sierra Watercolor Society and of Connections, an alliance of regional artists. She was also an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada. Betty loved to travel, visiting nearly 50 countries, and chronicling her travels in thousands of photographs and watercolors. She was also an avid tennis player.
Betty was born and spent the first three years of her life in Conception, Chile, SA, where her parents, Neal and Nina Ireland, served as administrators and teachers at a Methodist-sponsored college. After returning to the U.S., Betty attended schools in Tulsa, OK, and Indianapolis, IN, and later moved with her family to Los Angles, where she studied at the Art Center School of Design and the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was active in Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Later, Betty attended Arizona State University and the University of Nevada, earning a B.A. and M.Ed. in Counseling and Guidance.
Betty was married to Warren Bates, former director of the IRS for Nevada, from 1944 to 1974. They had five children. She was preceded in death by her son Michael; her parents, Neal and Nina Ireland; and her brothers Laurie Lee, Robert, Richard, and John. She is survived by her children, Karen (Steve Baird), Robin (Al McAtee), Andrew, and Bruce; her grandchildren, Ivan, Eric (Virginia), Leigh (Andrew Casares), Briana, Joel, Kyle, and Hadley; and by her great grandchildren, Jackson and Parker Bates, and Morgan and Camille Casares.
A memorial service will be held on June 8th at 11 a.m. in the Great Room at the Unitarian Church, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019