- - Long time Reno/Virginia City resident Margaret Garner passed away June 12, 2019 at Renown South Meadows

Born July 9, 1930 to Mary and Cruz Reyes in Moorpark, CA. Margaret met her husband Jack following the Korean War, and they were married in 1953.

They had two children Alisa and S. James and moved the family to the easy going Virginia City in the 1970's. Margaret was a founding member of Comstock Art Coop for many years and participated in many art shows over the years. Margaret also lived in the Reno and taught art privately and at Nevada Museum of Art. When she was not painting or teaching art she worked retail in some fine department stores the last being Weinstock's. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Margaret is predeceased by her parents and sister Suzanna (2016).

She survived by her Husband Jack, daughter Alisa Huckle, son S. James, grandsons Robert, Jason, Cody, and Ethan; and great-granddaughter Katie. She is also survived by siblings Sylvia Robie, Cruz, Gilbert and Larry. In honor of Margaret's love for art and education donations may made to UNR foundation or the Nevada Art Museum to help any student artist achieve their goals. Services to be held at Ross-Burke, and Knobel June, 26, 2019. Internment will be in the Fernley Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019
