|
|
Margaret (Peggy) Mary McCormick
Reno - Margaret (Peggy) Mary McCormick (nee Dempsey) August 8, 1924 - October 16, 2019, Reno, Nv. Peggy McCormick passed away peacefully in the hospital holding the hand of her beloved eldest son Tom at the time. She was 95 years old. Peggy was the widow of Tom McCormick Jr. and is survived by her three brilliant, enormously talented, and accomplished children (who wrote this obituary) Tom, Terry (Michael Fegan), and Jim (Nannette DeLara). She was the treasured grandmother of Darcy McCormick Kennedy and Logan McCormick, Kate and Mike Fegan, and Conor, Brendan, and Declan McCormick, great-grandmother to Kiera Kennedy, loving daughter of Bernard and Margaret (Murphy) Dempsey.
Peggy was born in the best borough of New York, Brooklyn, to Bernard and Margaret who emigrated from County Wexford Ireland. She attended Bishop McDonald High School in Flatbush, Brooklyn. She worked as a secretary at Standard Oil in New York. On Sept 14, 1946 she married the man who would be her, husband of 63 years, Thomas McCormick, who she had known since childhood, as their families were close friends.
They joined the post war boom movement to the suburbs and settled in New Hyde Park, NY, on Long Island, where they raised their three children. Peggy was the den mother to all her children's friends and made the New Hyde Park home the gathering place for all of them. Son Tom's friends fondly nicknamed her 'Mem'. Before they all left for college, they expressed their gratitude and affection by giving her an engraved goblet: 'To Mem from your five sons'. It still stands on the mantelpiece in Reno.
Peggy was active throughout her life with the Catholic Church. She had a particular affinity for St. Theresa of the Little Flower, hence daughter Terry, and participated actively in the Rosary Society. When she moved with husband Tom to Reno in 1998, she discovered the Little Flower Catholic Church where she attended services and a variety of functions as well as being a member of long-standing in the choir. She loved music and played the piano in her youth, sometimes performing with her father. It never took much coaxing to get Peggy (with or without husband Tom) to regale a gathering with a song.
She was a very sociable person who always assumed the best of everyone and was as warm and welcoming as any individual could be. There is an Irish song, 'Happy to Meet, Sorry to Part', which could serve as an apt expression of anyone's experience with Peg McCormick.
Funeral services will take place at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery chapel, 2700 No. Virginia St Reno NV 89507, November 13, 1:30 p.m.
After internment there will be a gathering at Ceol Irish Pub 538 So. Virginia St Reno NV 89501.
