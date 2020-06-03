Margaret Mitchell



Margaret Susan Mitchell, nee Griffin, passed peacefully at her home in Carson City on May 26, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Pasadena, California on February 3, 1952 to Richard D. Griffin Sr and Helen Ruth Joy Griffin. The family moved to Reno in 1959 when Margaret's father was stationed at Stead Air Force Base. Margaret was a computer programmer, working for companies in Reno, and then in Mesa Arizona. She relocated to Carson City in 1990, retiring from the Nevada Department of Transportation in 2009. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Christopher F. Mitchell. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Laura) D. Griffin Jr; her sister, Helen Ruth Griffin Conte; nieces Kimberly (Matt) Wood, Jennifer (Darren) Stewart, and nephew Richard (Alice) D. Griffin, III. A private family memorial is to be held. Margaret had a very deep love of animals, rescuing countless homeless cats and dogs. It is her wish that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nevada Humane Society in her name.









