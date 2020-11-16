Margaret "Mary" O'GaraReno - Margaret "Mary" O'Gara (Bertrand), 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Reno, Nevada surrounded by her family on November 7, 2020. Mary was born on October 8, 1932, to the late Elden Bertrand Sr. and Marie Frances Bertrand (Fogarty) in Butte, Montana. She was the middle of three children with her brothers Roy Bertrand and Elden "Bud" Bertrand predeceasing her. After graduating from Central High School in 1950, Mary wed the love of her life, John Joseph O'Gara, on November 29, 1952, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in December 2002.Mary and John created a beautiful family of five children, all of whom still call Reno their home. Mary and John were the proud owners of the Star Dust Lodge on Arlington Ave until selling the lodge in 2003. In retirement, Mary's priority was spending her time with friends and family, never missing an event, and hosting boisterous weekly Sunday dinners. Mary found immense joy in being an active supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. She was a constant source of optimism, laughter, and love.A devout Catholic, Mary was strong in her faith and a proud member of the Catholic Church. Mary loved to attend Mass, praying for and with others while reinforcing the callus on her right thumb from praying the rosary repeatedly. She was a warrior of life, often supporting charities such as Casa De Vida among many others.Mary's absence from the lives of loved ones is profound, but her legacy will be indefinite. She is survived by her five children: Michael O'Gara (Christine), Thomas O'Gara (Julie), Colleen O'Gara (Capurro) (Brad), William O'Gara (Valerie), and KayLyn O'Gara (Talbott) (Michael).Grandchildren: Nicole McMackin (Reed), Tricia O'Gara (de Bruin) (Tom), Todd O'Gara (Jacqueline), Kathryn O'Gara, Rachel Capurro (Ibaibarriaga) (Rafa), Brittany Capurro (Ghilieri) (Tony), Connor Talbott (Chivon), Shane Talbott, John O'Gara (Whitney), Lauren O'Gara, Thomas O'Gara, Shea O'Gara, and Alyssa O'Gara.Great-grandchildren: Brayden de Bruin, Kylie de Bruin, Chase de Bruin, Caden McMackin, Cate McMackin, Collins O'Gara, Ella O'Gara, Teagan Ghilieri, Remi Ghilieri, Cruz Ibaibarriaga, and Tripp Talbott.The O'Gara family would like to extend a special thank you to Dell and Josie of Angel's Hand Care for their services these past three years.A private Rosary will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to the O'Gara Family Scholarship Fund at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School or the Alzheimer's Foundation.