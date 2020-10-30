Margaret Parker Melcher
Margaret (Marg) Parker Melcher of Reno, Nevada passed away at the age of 91 on October 28, 2020, at Renown Regional Medical Center from pneumonia complications after a fall. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on January 28, 1929, to Freda and Floyd Parker.
Margaret was a graduate of George Washington High School and Woodbury University, both in Los Angeles, CA. She received her elementary teaching certification at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Margaret moved to Reno in January of 1952 and met the love of her life, Joe Franklin Melcher, Jr. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1953 and celebrated 67 years together in 2020.
Prior to obtaining her teaching license, Marg worked at Merry Berry Preschool. She then taught second grade in the Washoe County School District at both Hunter Lake and Lincoln Park Elementary schools until retirement in 1989. Mrs. Melcher was magical with children including the three sons she raised. Family was supreme in Marg's world, and she always kept a loving heart, positive attitude and a big smile. Marg will always be remembered for her sense of humor and boundless energy.
Margaret was an accomplished pianist, and she loved playing two-piano with friends. Marg was dedicated to watching her sons play football, wrestle and ski during their school years as well as supporting their scouting activities. As a Lifetime Member of the UNR Alumni Association, Marg enjoyed following home and away Nevada Wolf Pack Football games. She also enjoyed sewing, playing tennis, hiking, downhill skiing and attending the Reno Philharmonic. Marg's greatest joy was being a grandma.
Marg and Joe were very active members of the Reno YMCA and Saint Mary's Fitness Center for decades working out almost daily and socializing always. They traveled Europe on a number of occasions and loved visiting Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and our National Parks.
Margaret was preceded in death by her three brothers (David, Bob and Tom) and her oldest son, Joe F. Melcher, III in 2015.
She is survived by: her husband, Joe F. Melcher, Jr.; sons, Kevin C. Melcher (Ann Marie) and Todd D. Melcher (Stacey) and granddaughter, Taylor Melcher, all of Reno. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Margaret will be fondly remembered by many friends and "adopted" family members.
Per Margaret's wishes, there will not be a service and her body has been donated to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine as an Anatomical Gift. In lieu of flowers and for those wishing to make a gift, please do so to a charity of your choice
.