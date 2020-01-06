|
Margaret Savage
Reno - Margaret Savage, 81, of Reno passed away on December 6th 2019. Marty was born Margaret Adrienne Ellis in West Point, New York, to parents Walter and Miriam on February 4th 1938. As an "army brat" she saw much of the world at a young age, before settling in as a Reno resident in 1986. She was active with the Sierra Nevada Figure Skating Club, serving for several years on the Board. She was married to William Savage from 1959 to 1983, is survived by children Sheryl Ashley, Steve Savage, Scott Savage and grandson Nicolas—all of Reno—and son Sean Savage of Los Angeles, California, as well as younger sister Barbara Kackley of Mineral Point, Wisconsin. No services are planned.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020