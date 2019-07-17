|
Margaret Sheila Nichols Van Duyne
Reno - Margaret Sheila Nichols Van Duyne, 83, died after a prolonged illness on July 11, 2019 in Reno Nevada surrounded by family. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on February 28, 1936. She was a long-time resident of Massachusetts and New York but had recently moved to Nevada to be closer to her children and grandchildren. A long time amateur writer, she loved working on poetry, plays and novellas. An avid traveler, she took many trips to Switzerland, Paris, Ireland, the Middle East, Scandinavia and England. Later in life she studied Judaism and this was very important to her. During this time, she adopted the name of Elianah bat Avraham and prided herself on completing several years of education in the Hebrew language and Judaism.
She is survived by her spouse of 62 years, Daniel Van Duyne, who became her devoted care-giver in the last years of her life, her two children, Scott Aaron Van Duyne (Rebecca Sanders) of Palo Alto California and Sheila Van Duyne Wyaux (John Wyaux) of Reno Nevada, eight grandchildren Victoria Van Duyne, Thomas Van Duyne, Samuel Van Duyne Chadwick, Harrison Van Duyne Chadwick, Anthony Van Duyne Chadwick, Sawyer Van Duyne Chadwick, Emma Van Duyne Wyaux and Sophie Van Duyne Wyaux. She is also survived by her brothers Nelson Nichols, Scott Nichols and her sister Linda Adams, her sister Patricia Tripp having pre-deceased her.
Her husband Daniel intends to bring Margaret to their future resting place in New Jersey. Services will be arranged at that time. In lieu of flowers, gifts in the name of Margaret S. Nichols, a.k.a. Elianah bat Avraham, can be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, 1399 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035 or online http://www.wiesenthal.com/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 17, 2019