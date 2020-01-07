|
Margo Heineman Daniels
Margo Heineman Daniels passed away in the morning hours of January 2, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Born in Connersville, IN, on May 3rd, 1937, Margo was the second of seven children. She graduated from St. Mary's College Notre Dame in 1959. She joined the Peace Corps in 1960 where she met her soulmate, Pera Daniels. They were stationed in the Philippines and got married there halfway through their service.
Margo and Pera shared a love of travel that took them to all seven continents, wonderful cruises (including three memorable Disney cruises with their children and grandchildren), and countless driving trips across the country. They made numerous friends from all over the world on their travels and continued their friendships even after their travels.
Margo worked in the library system in Fairfax County, VA for her entire career. An amazing storyteller, Margo started as a children's librarian and rose to become the regional branch manager. She served on the panel that chose the Newberry Award winner for best young adult book of the year. After retiring in 1997, Margo and Pera moved to Reno where Margo was instrumental in the creation of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She taught a memoir-writing class called Lifescapes for 20 years, in which she shared her love of writing.
Margo was a tenor in the Reno Philharmonic Chorus and sang with the University Choir at Carnegie Hall. Music was her passion and she often wore a sweatshirt reading "My life is a symphony". Margo and Pera were married for 57 years and lived life to the fullest each and every day.
Margo is survived by her husband Pera, their three children - Julie, Christy (and husband Marc) and Michael (and wife Missy) and six grandchildren - Jessica, Jackson, Caroline, Emily, Amy and Matthew spread across the United States. All were able to come to Reno and share Christmas 2019 with her. She will be greatly missed, but the memories that she gave to all of us will live forever in our hearts.
Please consider a donation in Margo's honor to the organizations that she supported: Reno Phil (https://www.renophil.com/giving/) or Lifescapes Endowment Fund (https://olli.unr.edu/lifescapes.html and choose Lifescapes on the PDF). A funeral mass and celebration of life reception will be held at Our Lady of Snows in Reno on February 24 at 11:00AM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020