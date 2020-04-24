Services
Marguerite Delores Ball

Marguerite Delores Ball Obituary
Marguerite Delores Ball

Reno - On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Marguerite Delores Ball, loving wife, mother of two and grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 84. Marguerite was born on February 29, 1936 in Reno, NV to Victor Vindrola and Irene (Pezzi) Vindrola. She graduated from the University of Nevada and later earned a Master's Degree in Child Development and Family Life, also from the University of Nevada. She become the Chief of the Child Care Services Bureau for the state of Nevada, then went on to teach at the University of Nevada. On June 3, 1956, she married George W. Ball Jr.; they raised two children, Susan Ball Rothe and George W. Ball, III. Marguerite, a passionate volunteer and philanthropist, devoted much of her energy as a University of Nevada Benefactor, Wolf Pack supporter, the St Mary's Auxiliary, Washoe Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Assistance League. She is survived by her husband George, her two children, Susan and George (Danielle), and her three grandchildren Madeleine, Anne, and George Ryan. A private Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral with the burial at Our Mother of Sorrows. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
