Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Reno - On December 22, 2019, Maria was surrounded by loving family members when she passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with stroke and cancer.

Maria was born in Gloucester, MA. Lived in Monterey, San Jose, Foster City CA. and moved to Reno, NV in 1998. Maria graduated two years of college and spent her career working for IBM. Maria and her late husband, Malcolm Stowell, married in 1969. Maria and Malcolm enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, and is survived by her three sisters, Carolyn, JoAnn, and Christine, five nieces, Danielle, Nicolette, Andrea, Alyssa, and Lillian, and two nephews, Deagan, and Marcus.

Mass Celebration of Life will be on

January 2, 2020

Immaculate Conception Church

2900 N McCarran, Blvd Sparks NV 89431

Mass Service at 10:30 am

Reception to follow right after service

The final burial service will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 1pm at 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV 89408 Phone: (775) 575-4441 where her husband Malcolm, a Vietnam Veteran, is also laid to rest.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
