Reno - Our mother, Maria Eugenia Jaramillo Martin, 91, passed away in Reno, NV on October 5, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1928 in Santiago, Chile to Mercedes Casivar Holman and Enrique Martin Ceardi. She married Sergio Jaramillo in 1954 and they were married for 65 years. She studied fine art at the University of Chile, Santiago, then continued her studies at the University of Nevada, Reno where she spent the next thirty years making art. She exhibited at many galleries, at the local, national and international level. Her passion was to paint large scale murals. They were exhibited at buildings all over Reno and Carson City. She also displayed her sculptures in several exhibitions regionally. She taught art to children and adults locally. She was passionate about creativity and had a zest for life. She was always searching her surroundings for inspiration and beauty. She is survived by her husband, Sergio, her children, Sergio (Effie) Jaramillo, Maria (Harry) Wishard, Vickie (John) Wark, Frank (Lisa) Jaramillo, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her three siblings, Gloria, Elena, and Enrique Martin and several cats named Tutulina. She has many extended family members who still live in Chile.A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family in her memory. She will be buried at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery. Donations in her name are being received at Summit View Hospice, 800 S. Meadows Pkwy, Ste. 200, Reno, NV 89521.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019