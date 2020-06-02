Maria Paz Nieto Ceccarelli
1923 - 2020
Maria Paz Nieto Ceccarelli

Sparks - Maria Paz Nieto Ceccarelli was born in Planada, CA. on January 24, 1923 and passed away in her home on May 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Nieto, mother, Cruz Lopez and stepfather, husband Gino Ceccarelli, five sisters, Jesse, Francis, Carman, Isabel, Lucian and a brother Ray. Maria is survived by a sister, Bertha, two sons Charles (Tamie), Robert and two grandsons Matthew, Christopher and seven great-grandkids, Samuel, Ave, Easton, Gianna, Cameron, Charlotte and Connor.

Maria grew up in Wells, Nevada where she graduated from Wells High School in 1942. The family moved to Sparks, Nevada where she met her future husband Gino Ceccarelli. Maria retired from Washoe County Assessor's Office in 1981.

Maria loved to travel. She traveled throughout Europe, was very active in Catholic Church, sang in the choir and she was very active in the Senior Citizens Club.

Maria was a very headstrong woman, but was very generous and helpful to people who needed assistance.

A Rosary will held on June 4, 2020 at 6:00pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd St, in Reno, Nevada.

A private graveside memorial will on June 5, 2020.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
