Marian Lucille Smith
1926 - 2020
Marian Lucille Smith

Reno - Marian Lucille Smith passed away June 7, 2020 in Reno NV at the age of 93. She was born on October 23, 1926 in Rifle Colorado to Paul and Pearl Boothe, the oldest of 10 siblings, later moving to Grand Junction, Colorado.

There she met and married Lou Smith on January 29, 1947 and their marriage continued for 72 years until Louis' death in May 2019. They had two daughters, Ruth (deceased) and Marilyn.

In 1959 Marian and Lou moved to McDermitt, NV. They owned and operated the White Horse Inn, Bar, Hotel, Restaurant and trailer park until 1965 and in 1966 moved to Reno.

Marian enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing and hunting. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Louis; daughter, Ruth; parents, Paul and Pearl Boothe; sisters, Maxine Ochoa, Barbara Cate, Lela Bradley; and brothers, Orville, Gary, Jack and Elbie Boothe.

She is survived by daughter, Marilyn (Frank) Davis; grandchildren Tisha (Terry) Haufler, Brian (Jenny) Ward, Chris (Tami) Ward, Tara (Andy) Butts; great-grandchildren, Madi (Ben) Sanchez, Peyton Green, and Grayson Haufler, Riley and Wyatt Ward, Brock and Raegan Ward, Davis and Aubrie Butts all of Reno-Sparks, NV; sister Judy Peterson; brother, Larry Boothe both of Grand Junction, CO; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by all of us.

Graveside services for Marian and Louis will be at a later date in Grand Junction, CO.

If you wish to express condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
